Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open on Thursday after the No. 2 seed said he was struggling with hamstring and groin injuries as the 21-year-old takes a break to recover for his French Open title defense next month.

Alcaraz sustained the injury during the Barcelona Open final where he was denied a third title by Denmark's Holger Rune, who stunned the Monte Carlo Masters champion in straight sets.

"I couldn't practice the entire week and found out I had hamstring and groin injuries," Alcaraz told reporters. "I needed to listen to my body and make the right decision.