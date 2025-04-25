After a career of individual awards but no team honors, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's breakthrough could come as early as Saturday's home match against Mainz.
If Bayern beats sixth-placed Mainz and second-placed Bayer Leverkusen fails to beat Augsburg at home, Bayern and Kane will be crowned Bundesliga winners.
Bayern is eight points clear with four games remaining, so a first title for Kane is a mere formality.
