The Tennessee Titans took Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the first pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

This year's draft was held in front of thousands of fans gathered outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The Titans were handed the top spot ahead of the Cleveland Browns, who had the No. 2 pick before trading it to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York Giants, who pick third after all three finished an NFL-worst 3-14 last season.

The Jaguars took former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, last season's Heisman Trophy winner, with the No. 2 pick.

Ward, a 22-year-old from Texas, completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with only seven interceptions and ran 60 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns for the Hurricanes last season.