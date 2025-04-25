Furious Japanese rugby chiefs said on Thursday they were demanding an apology from "reckless" Asia Rugby after an independent review found the regional association suspended Japan Rugby Football Union chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi with "no basis."

World Rugby was called in to investigate in February when Asia Rugby banned Iwabuchi from its executive committee for a potential code of conduct breach.

The independent review by the sport's global governing body cleared Iwabuchi of any wrongdoing and called on Asia Rugby to reinstate him to his executive committee position.