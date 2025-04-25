Travis Hunter, determined to play both offense and defense, made it clear well before the NFL draft that he would quit football before being pigeonholed into one position, and it appears the dual threat will get his chance with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hunter, whose versatility has led to comparisons with MLB standout Shohei Ohtani, was taken with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday after the Jaguars traded up to get the pick from the Browns.

"They have been talking to me since the combine, so I'm super excited to be able to go back home and play for an organization that thought I was worthy of trading up and getting," he told ESPN.