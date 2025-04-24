Iga Swiatek admits the strict doping protocols can be stressful for players but feels like she has "been through the worst" after surviving her positive test over contaminated melatonin.

Paranoia has spread among tennis players after both Swiatek and Jannik Sinner failed drug tests without committing any intentional doping.

Swiatek served a one-month suspension at the end of last year after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted that the over-the-counter melatonin she had taken as a sleep aid was contaminated with the banned substance trimetazidine.