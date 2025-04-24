University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be selected by the Tennessee Titans as the first pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

The annual allocation of NFL rights for top college talent will be conducted at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The Titans grabbed the top overall selection in the draft ahead of the Cleveland Browns, who pick second, and the New York Giants, who are picking third, after all three finished an NFL-worst 3-14 last season.