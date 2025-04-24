Masters champion Rory McIlroy said the public's reaction to his enthralling victory at Augusta National showed that his journey had connected with people in a special way.

The Northern Irishman completed the career Grand Slam 10 days ago at the Masters, with an emotional playoff win over England's Justin Rose.

McIlroy had spent 11 years trying to add the Masters title to his wins in the other three majors and become just the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam.