Norwegian athletes have been advised by the organization responsible for training the country's elite competitors not to eat any type of meat while competing in China due to fears it could cause a positive doping test.

Olympiatoppen, which is part of the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, stated that consuming meat could lead to the unintentional ingestion of banned substances, posing a small but real risk of testing positive.

The 2025 World Athletics Relays will take place in early May at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, while the Diamond League event in Shanghai is scheduled for May 3, and several Norwegian athletes are set to compete.