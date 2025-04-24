Less than three months after former rugby league player Jordan Mailata barged his way to Super Bowl glory with the Philadelphia Eagles, Australians will watch the NFL draft with interest to see where the next homegrown talent might emerge.

Australia has a long history of producing NFL punters, with their dominance in college football becoming contentious.

But offensive tackle Mailata has shown Aussies can thrive in other positions, having become the nation's first player to compete in a Super Bowl win during the Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.