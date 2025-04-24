Euroleague CEO Paulius Motiejunas said he wants to preserve the spirit of European basketball as his organization faces potential competition from the ultra-powerful NBA.
The NBA is exploring the possibility of launching a European league in partnership with the sport's global governing body FIBA, Commissioner Adam Silver said last month.
The NBA said it believes the business of basketball is far from living up to its potential in Europe, amid a surge of popularity across the continent.
