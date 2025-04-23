Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is one of three big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs hunting AFC Champions League glory on home soil when the final knockout stages begin on Friday.

The desert nation hosts the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final of Asia's premier club competition — which was given a new look and format this year as the AFC Champions League Elite — from Friday to May 3 in Jeddah.

The cash-rich Saudi clubs have lured stars from Europe, meaning Jeddah's Al-Ahli plus Riyadh clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are among the favorites to lift the trophy on May 3 at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.