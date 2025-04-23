The smallest city in the NFL will host the league's biggest off-season event beginning on Thursday, as tens of thousands are expected to descend upon Wisconsin when Green Bay hosts the draft for the first time.

The town of just 105,000 could see a crowd many times that size for the three-day event, where players' and fans' hopes are delivered or dashed, with the tension of the United States' biggest sports league continuing long after the final snap of the season.

"Obviously we are the smallest NFL city but I think we've got the greatest heart," said Mayor Eric Genrich, who met with members of the media this week.