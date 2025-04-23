Miguel Amaya belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Ian Happ hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th, fueling the host Chicago Cubs to an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Chicago's Kyle Tucker blasted a two-run homer in the eighth and Amaya deposited a 0-1 fastball from Tanner Scott over the wall in center field to forge a 10-10 tie.

Vidal Brujan, who started the 10th inning at second base, came around to score after Happ — who went 4-for-5 — sent a first-pitch screwball from Noah Davis (0-1) into right field.