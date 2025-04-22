It's not a scene out of the future, but a reality on the hard courts of today.
Using artificial intelligence, a top basketball team found the right defensive strategy that made the difference to win the NBA championship.
Data specialist Rajiv Maheswaran declines to name the outfit that leveraged AI analysis to victory, saying in a corporate video only that it happened several years ago.
