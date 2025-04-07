For his first day of work in June 1999, Scott Smith arrived at the makeshift bat factory, a three-level brick corner house in Ottawa, Ontario. Sam Holman handed Smith an order form: six bats, all for Jose Canseco.

Holman handled the first one. Then, it was Smith’s turn. Craftsmanship is not for those with trembling hands. His initial attempt at a handmade bat did not go well, and Holman was irate.

"I was thinking my career might last for a half-hour,” Smith said.