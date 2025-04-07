For his first day of work in June 1999, Scott Smith arrived at the makeshift bat factory, a three-level brick corner house in Ottawa, Ontario. Sam Holman handed Smith an order form: six bats, all for Jose Canseco.
Holman handled the first one. Then, it was Smith’s turn. Craftsmanship is not for those with trembling hands. His initial attempt at a handmade bat did not go well, and Holman was irate.
"I was thinking my career might last for a half-hour,” Smith said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.