Leicester City was relegated from the Premier League as Liverpool moved to within one win of the title on Sunday with a 1-0 victory at King Power Stadium.
Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score the only goal 14 minutes from time as the Reds moved to the brink of a record-equaling 20th English top-flight title.
Liverpool could be crowned champion on Wednesday if Arsenal loses at home to Crystal Palace.
