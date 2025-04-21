Justin Thomas defeated Andrew Novak in a playoff to win the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage and claim his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday.

Novak had a great chance to win in regulation but agonizingly missed a 10-foot birdie putt to send himself and Thomas back to the 18th hole at Harbour Town for the playoff.

With Novak unable to make his long birdie putt, Thomas took his chance, draining his putt superbly from 21 feet to end his nearly three-year winless run.