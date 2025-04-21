Oscar Piastri put Australia on top of the Formula One world championship for the first time since 2010 on Sunday, but the McLaren driver said he was still a long way from where he wanted to be despite his victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

As he told reporters after the barrage of celebratory fireworks had subsided over the Red Sea and the business of packing up had begun in the paddock, there was a lot more winning to do.

"I'm not that bothered by the fact that I'm leading the championship, but I'm proud of the work and the reasons behind why we're leading the championship," he explained with his usual calm demeanor.