Freddie Freeman drove home Will Smith with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly to back Tyler Glasnow and six relievers as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Sunday in the rubber game of their three-game interleague series in Arlington, Texas.

Shohei Ohtani returned to the Dodgers after missing the first two games of the series while on paternity leave. He batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a walk in his first outing as a father.

Freeman's RBI flyout to left field came with runners on the corners and one out in the eighth to score Smith, who provided a pinch-hit single to start the inning. Reliever Chris Martin (0-3) surrendered the run.