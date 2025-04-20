World figure skating champion Alysa Liu capped off a triumphant comeback season with another victory to help the U.S. win the World Team Trophy in Tokyo on Saturday.

Liu, who walked away from the sport in 2022 at the age of 16 before returning to the ice last year, topped the women's free skate with a season-best score of 150.97 ahead of American teammate Amber Glenn.

The result sealed victory for the U.S. in the six-team season-ending competition, with Japan finishing second and Italy third.