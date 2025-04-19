The International Tennis Integrity Agency has come under fire from some fans after it issued a reminder about anti-doping rules, saying players chosen to give samples must remain in full view of chaperones if they choose to take a shower first.

In a note sent to players via the tours that has found its way onto social media, the ITIA said although it had worked hard to ensure that showers after matches can amount to permissible delays to doping control it was not an "entitlement."

It requested players opting to freshen up first to strictly adhere to the requirement to stay in full view of the chaperone observing them at all times, and that failure to do so would be taken extremely seriously by the ITIA.