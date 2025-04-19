Tommy Edman led off the game with a home run and Yoshinobu Yamamoto won a pitching duel with Jacob deGrom as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series at Arlington, Texas.

Yamamoto and deGrom each delivered brilliant seven-inning outings as the Dodgers won their fourth game in a row. The Rangers had a three-game overall winning streak and a nine-game home winning streak end.

Yamamoto (3-1) allowed five hits and no runs while striking out 10 without issuing a walk.