Former England assistant coach Steve Holland has been fired by Yokohama F. Marinos just nine days before its Asian Champions League Elite quarterfinal meeting with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, the Japanese club announced on Friday.

Holland leaves the five-time J. League champion after a 3-2 loss to Shimizu S-Pulse on Wednesday saw F. Marinos drop to 19th in the 20-team top flight and into the relegation zone.

The 54-year-old had previously worked alongside Gareth Southgate when England reached the final of the Euros in both 2021 and 2024, and had only been appointed by Yokohama in December.

Steve Holland was fired as Yokohama F. Marinos coach on Friday. | Jiji

The job was his first as a manager since a spell with Crewe Alexandra from 2007 to 2008. He subsequently worked as an assistant coach at Chelsea before linking up with Southgate, initially during his spell as England under-21 manager.

Patrick Kisnorbo, who quit as head coach at A. League side Melbourne Victory in December to work as Holland's assistant, has been appointed interim manager.

Yokohama is due to play Urawa Red Diamonds in the J. League on Sunday, having not won any of their last six matches in the competition.

The club will then travel to Saudi Arabia to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the continental championship, with the team eager to win the competition after losing in last year's final to Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates.