U.S. world figure skating champions Ilia Malinin and Alysa Liu dazzled again to help their country take a commanding lead on the opening day of the season-ending World Team Trophy on Thursday.

Malinin, who won his second world title last month in Boston, topped the men's short program in Tokyo with a score of 106.08, almost 10 points clear of second-placed Adam Siao Him Fa of France.

Liu led the women's short program, and ice dance world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates also won their event to give the United States an eight-point lead over second-place Japan.