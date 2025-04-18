With record goalscorer Alex Ovechkin's name now underlined in the history books, the Washington Capitals will enter the postseason among the favorites to claim the NHL's ultimate prize when the Stanley Cup playoffs kick off on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Russian's so-called "Gr8 Chase" for the league's hallowed all-time scoring record — which was formerly held by Wayne Gretzky and once considered unbeatable — ended this month as Ovechkin recorded his 895th career NHL goal.

The race for the history books captivated fans and propelled the Capitals to the top of their division for the first time in five years, raising hopes that the king of D.C. hockey can add another jewel to his crown.