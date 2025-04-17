Arsenal staved off Champions League holder Real Madrid and its superstars and rich history of unlikely comebacks to snatch a 2-1 victory on Wednesday and reach the semifinals with a superb 5-1 aggregate triumph.

The Gunners' 3-0 victory in the first leg of the quarterfinal last week gave them a vital cushion in the Spanish capital as they reached the final four for the first time since 2009. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Inter Milan advanced from the night's other quarterfinal, earning a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the second leg at the San Siro. The Italians will next face Barcelona, who they defeated in the semifinals in 2010 before going on to defeat Bayern to complete a treble, a feat Simone Inzaghi's side is still on course to repeat this season.