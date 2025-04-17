Former Australia coach Eddie Jones says he has moved on since his acrimonious exit from Australian rugby and feels comfortable with himself in his role with Japan.

Jones returned to his roots at Sydney's Coogee Oval on Tuesday when his Under-23 Japan team was edged 36-31 by his former club Randwick.

Jones oversaw Australia's worst Rugby World Cup performance at the 2023 tournament in France, where the Wallabies were knocked out in the group stage for the first time. He resigned 10 months into his five-year deal.