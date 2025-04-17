Figure skater Alysa Liu feared she might "humiliate" herself in her comeback last year, but now she is the women's world champion and said Wednesday she can get even better before next year's Winter Olympics.

The American was just 16 when she retired from the sport in 2022 after winning world championship bronze and competing at the Beijing Olympics, saying she had achieved all her goals.

She ended her exile last year and crowned her comeback with a dazzling win at the world championships in Boston a little less than three weeks ago.