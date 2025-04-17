Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman hit home runs in a seven-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for an 8-7 victory to complete a three-game home sweep over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Ohtani also had an RBI single in the first inning when the Dodgers sent 12 batters to the plate. But Los Angeles right-hander Bobby Miller struggled in his first start of the season, giving up six runs on eight hits in three innings with seven strikeouts.

Freeman added a double to go along with his homer as Los Angeles improved to 10-2 at home this season. Andy Pages drove in three runs for the Dodgers.