New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge will captain the United States in next year's World Baseball Classic, it was announced on Monday.

Judge, who blasted 58 home runs last season and helped the Yankees reach the World Series, will be playing in the international team event for the first time.

The 32-year-old slugger did not play in the last World Baseball Classic in 2023, when a team led by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout lost to a Shohei Ohtani-inspired Japan in the final.

"Getting a chance to have 'USA' across my chest and represent all the great people in our country and represent what this country means, it's a great opportunity," Judge told MLB Network.

"I never had this opportunity before, even growing up as a kid, so I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Team USA will be managed by Mark DeRosa for the second consecutive tournament.

Next year's classic will take place from March 5 to 17 with first-round group play split between Houston, Miami, Puerto Rico and Tokyo before the semifinals and championship game take place in Miami.