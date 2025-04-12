A potential European league could be a goldmine for the NBA as the top-flight North American league looks to muscle its way into a deep pool of talent across the Atlantic.

The NBA is exploring the launch of a European league with world basketball governing body FIBA as a partner, Commissioner Adam Silver said last month, with an eye toward a 16-team format made up of 12 permanent clubs and four qualifiers.

The continent's long-standing Euroleague quickly signaled its readiness to enter into talks with the NBA, even as it has balked at the idea of another league in the region.