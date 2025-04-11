Justin Rose fired a scorching 7-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Masters, three strokes clear of a trio led by defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Rose flirted with the Augusta National course record of 63, clenching his fist in celebration after draining a 19-foot birdie putt on the 16th to reach 8-under.

Wayward drives left him in the trees at Nos. 17 and 18 and after salvaging one par, Rose closed with his first bogey of the day but still emerged as the first-round Masters leader for the fifth time.