Liam Lawson on Thursday reflected on a "crazy" start to his first full season in Formula One.

He was dropped by Red Bull after just two races and demoted to its sister team Racing Bulls for last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, with Yuki Tsunoda replacing him as Max Verstappen's teammate.

"Obviously it's been a crazy couple of weeks and months, and a lot of it has been not the most enjoyable," the young New Zealander confessed.