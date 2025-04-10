Nuno Mendes' late goal was a fair reward for Paris St Germain's total domination of its 3-1 win against Aston Villa in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday.

Mendes netted two minutes into added time after the Ligue 1 champion had taken the lead through goals by Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following Morgan Rogers' shock opener.

"I think the goal in the last minute reflects or rewards what we’ve done in the previous 89-90 minutes," PSG manager Luis Enrique told a news conference.