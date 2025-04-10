English Premier League leader Liverpool will play in Japan for the first time later this year in a preseason friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos, the J. League said Thursday.

Liverpool is embarking on a Asian tour in July that will also take the club to Hong Kong.

Yokohama, managed by Gareth Southgate's former England assistant Steve Holland, was the runner-up in last season's AFC Champions League when it was managed by former Liverpool player Harry Kewell.

Previous Yokohama coaches include Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

The match on July 30 will take place at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium, which seats more than 70,000 and hosted the 2002 World Cup final.

Liverpool will face AC Milan on July 26 in the first soccer match to be played at Hong Kong's new 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium.

The new Premier League season starts on August 16.