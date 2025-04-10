Players who compete on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit should not expect to see a special exemption that would give them a direct pathway into the Masters anytime soon, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said on Wednesday.

The United States Golf Association, which organizes the U.S. Open, created an exemption in February for LIV Golf players, and the R&A followed suit five days later in announcing a formal pathway for golfers on the breakaway circuit.

Ridley, speaking during his annual pre-Masters news conference, downplayed the need for the club to create a qualifying criteria into the tournament for LIV Golf.