When Takayasu fell to Onosato in a title-deciding playoff bout on the final day of the March Grand Sumo Tournament, the former ozeki not only extended a long series of collapses in his biggest moments but also made sumo history.

With a ninth career jun-yusho, or runner-up finish, Takayasu took sole possession of first place on the leaderboard of wrestlers who have come in second but never been a champion.

The 35-year-old maegashira’s name stands out even more on the overall jun-yusho list.