Aston Villa manager Unai Emery says the Champions League quarterfinal against his former club Paris St Germain will be "special and spectacular," but he is focused on leading his side to consistent success at Europe's top level.

Emery will return to Paris for Wednesday's first leg after having managed the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions from 2016 to 2018, leading them to a domestic quadruple in the 2017-18 season.

The Spaniard, who took charge of Villa in 2022, guided the Birmingham side to its first appearance in Europe's elite club competition in over four decades and now hopes to extend its impressive run by reaching the semifinals.