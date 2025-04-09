Jason Day turned plenty of heads with his outfit choices at last year's Masters but said on Tuesday he will not be sporting such bold ensembles this week after Augusta National requested he sport a more reserved look.

The Australian former world number one, who left Nike in early 2024 to join Malbon Golf, had some interesting outfits ready for the year's first major this week but has since had to make changes.

"We kind of did, but we kind of cut everything in half. With what we're supposed to wear they said that's a little bit much, but that's okay," Day, 37, said after a nine-hole practice round with fellow Australians Min Woo Lee and Cameron Smith.