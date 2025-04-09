The Denver Nuggets fired NBA championship-winning head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday in a shock move that comes just three games away from the start of the playoffs.

Malone led the Nuggets to the franchise's first ever NBA title in 2023, but despite the exploits of three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, Denver has struggled for consistency this season and is currently on a four-game losing streak.

The Nuggets are fourth in a tight Western Conference race with four teams just a half-game behind them.