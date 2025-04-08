Newcastle coasted to a 3-0 win over sorry Leicester on Monday to step up its Champions League charge and condemn the Foxes to an eighth straight Premier League defeat without scoring.

Eddie Howe's men, still on a high after winning the League Cup last month, are up to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea but with a game in hand.

Fifth place will almost certainly be enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season after strong performances by English clubs in continental competition.