The NBA has said it is "exploring" the creation of a professional basketball league in Europe, but the plans remain vague and raise many questions.

The first is why is the powerful U.S. league taking this step? How does it intend to make money? And is the EuroLeague, the home of Europe's best clubs, doomed to a marriage of convenience?

Why has the NBA got designs on Europe? For several years now, the NBA has wanted to plant its flag on European soil and go beyond the annual preseason or regular season game held in Europe for the past four decades.