U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Monday, praising the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts after what he described as a "legendary" season.

Almost all of the star-studded Dodgers lineup, who clinched their eighth World Series crown in October with a 4-1 series defeat of the New York Yankees, were in attendance.

"I want to congratulate you on a legendary season, and I watched it very closely," Trump said in the East Room.