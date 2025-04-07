Carlos Alcaraz said Sunday that the pressure to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from the suspended Jannik Sinner has had a negative impact on his form this season.

"A lot of people are asking me, or are telling me, that I have the chance to become No. 1 if Jannik is not playing," Alcaraz said during a news conference at the Monte Carlo Masters.

"So probably that pressure has killed me in some way."