Carlos Alcaraz said Sunday that the pressure to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from the suspended Jannik Sinner has had a negative impact on his form this season.
"A lot of people are asking me, or are telling me, that I have the chance to become No. 1 if Jannik is not playing," Alcaraz said during a news conference at the Monte Carlo Masters.
"So probably that pressure has killed me in some way."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.