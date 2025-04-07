Ivan Juric admitted Southampton must learn from its mistakes and solve the "huge problems" that led to its record-setting relegation from the Premier League.
Southampton was condemned to relegation in record time after a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.
Juric's last-place side has lost 25 of its 31 top-flight games in a wretched campaign that will end with its return to the Championship after one season.
