For a long time, Paris Saint-Germain was a collection of superstars, but now under Luis Enrique, it is a team with a clear identity and appears to be stronger as a result of the job the Spanish coach has done.

Having just clinched the Ligue 1 title, PSG moves on to a Champions League quarterfinal against Aston Villa in a buoyant mood as it targets winning that competition for the first time.

The Qatar-backed outfit won a French league and cup double and reached the Champions League semifinals last season, in Luis Enrique's first campaign, with Kylian Mbappe scoring 44 goals.