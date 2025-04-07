For a long time, Paris Saint-Germain was a collection of superstars, but now under Luis Enrique, it is a team with a clear identity and appears to be stronger as a result of the job the Spanish coach has done.
Having just clinched the Ligue 1 title, PSG moves on to a Champions League quarterfinal against Aston Villa in a buoyant mood as it targets winning that competition for the first time.
The Qatar-backed outfit won a French league and cup double and reached the Champions League semifinals last season, in Luis Enrique's first campaign, with Kylian Mbappe scoring 44 goals.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.