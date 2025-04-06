Arsenal's small remaining hope of a first Premier League title for 21 years was further diminished after a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard's opener for the Gunners was canceled out by Iliman Ndiaye's penalty to leave Arsenal still 11 points behind Liverpool, which has a game in hand.

The Reds now need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to secure a record-equaling 20th English top-flight title. They were scheduled to take on Fulham on Sunday.