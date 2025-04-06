Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals has finally caught up to Wayne Gretzky, tying him for the most goals scored in an NHL career.
While they each have 894 goals, the eras in which they played were far from equal.
Ovechkin tied Gretzky's 31-year-old record by scoring twice in a 5-3 win against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
