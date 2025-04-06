The Los Angeles Dodgers got back to their winning ways on Saturday thanks to the long ball and holding the Philadelphia Phillies to just four hits, as the visitors won 3-1.

Roki Sasaki started for the Dodgers, and the offseason acquisition from Japan gave the team his best outing in three starts. The right-hander, 23, allowed just three hits, two walks and an earned run over four-plus innings while striking out four.

Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run home run, and Michael Conforto had a sixth-inning solo shot, as the Dodgers avenged their first loss of the season. Max Muncy went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Anthony Banda pitched a scoreless fifth inning for his third win in as many decisions.